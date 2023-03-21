Search continues for victims of Old Montreal fire; 6 remain missing

Rescuers have yet to recover any additional bodies from the wreck of a fire in Old Montreal last week.

Six people are still missing as of Tuesday morning. The body of one victim, a woman, was extracted on Sunday. She has yet to be identified.

Speaking at a press briefing early Tuesday, Montreal police (SPVM) inspector David Shane said the building is still too dangerous for rescuers to enter on foot.

Technicians used cameras Monday to analyze the structure's interior and determine the safest way forward, as well as search for potential victims.

"The work allowed us to confirm the instability of the building as well as the work plan we will we implement today," said fire operations chief Martin Guilbault.

Officials said rescuers will enter the building on Tuesday via crane to search the premises further.

"No one's going to march or go inside the building," Guilbault explained. "Failure is not an option. So we have to take our time to make sure we do the right thing."

Rescuers use cranes on March 21, 2023 to search for bodies in the wreckage of a fire in Old Montreal last week that left one dead and six missing. (CTV Montreal/Matt Gilmour)

Géhane Kamel, the coroner in charge of the investigation, was also on-site to address the press.

"The main objective of my role is to provide answers to families and possibly issue recommendations," she said.

Once potential victims are found and extracted, pathologists will confirm their identities using DNA samples.

The people missing are from Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.