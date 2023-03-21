'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
Mazhar Khan arrived in Montreal over the weekend in the hopes of getting access to the remains of his daughter, Saniya Khan, 32, but was told search efforts could be several days or longer.
He's desperate to see the search efforts move quicker into the devastating fire at the heritage building on Port Street, which firefighters have said will have to be taken down "stone by stone."
"My personal feeling is it's about bricks versus bodies. All that they care about, they're more concerned about saving the bricks," Khan told CTV News from Toronto.
"So what about bodies? What about people? That's my question. They don't care about the bodies … our children, they are our flesh and blood."
What Khan described as a "spontaneous" trip to Montreal his daughter took with her childhood friend has turned into a nightmare for his family.
Saniya is the eldest of four siblings and a master's student in public health at Wayne State University in Detroit. Her father said she and her childhood friend, Dania Zafar, booked an Airbnb at the building at the centre of the deadly fire.
Zafar, 32, is also reported missing, according to Khan and the consul general at the Pakistani consulate in Montreal.
Childhood friends Dania Zafar, 32, and Saniya Kahn, 32, were both staying at the same Airbnb in Old Montreal and are reported missing. (Submitted photo)
Khan hasn't heard from either of the young women since Wednesday morning and both of their phones go straight to voice mail, he said.
"It's agonizing," he said from his friend's home in Toronto, where he is staying until he returns to Montreal.
"It's hurting also. Every moment we are thinking about her, we are talking about her. So at least we are supposed to have a body so that we can, you know, bury it in a decent manner. That's what she deserves. But we're not getting any answers to that, actually, when and how."
Saniya Khan, 32, is one of six people who are still missing after last week's deadly fire in Old Montreal. (Submitted photo)
Police said Tuesday morning there were still six people missing following the fire last Thursday. As of Tuesday evening, the bodies of two people, one of whom is a woman, have been recovered from the rubbled. Neither of them has been identified. The blaze injured nine other people, two of them critically.
Khan said he came back to Detroit to support his family but has since decided to stay close by, in Toronto, in case there is any news about his daughter.
"I'm just waiting as soon as they call me. So I'll be there," he said.
Khan said he expected he'd need to provide a DNA sample to assist in the investigation, but said no progress has been made on that front.
Montreal police said Tuesday morning at a news conference that identifying the bodies will be a "long process" that will include DNA analysis.
"We will not be able to give names very fast, but we cannot make a mistake," said Insp. David Shane, who recognized that the wait could feel "unbearable" for family members.
"We cannot give a name and then a few days later realize that we made a mistake. That is not an option."
A spokeswoman for the province's forensics laboratory told The Canadian Press the process to identify victims could also be complex, and could rely in part on DNA, which will be matched to samples provided by the victims' families. The coroner's office will also be involved in the investigation and the identification of victims.
Jonathan Clark, who lives in New York, came to Montreal to say goodbye to Saniya, his dear friend Khan, whom he referred to as his "twin flame."
"Everything that is good is going to remind me of her. Everything that is joyful. That is the hardest part,” Clark said as tears slid down his face.
Clark said both women “were very young, very bright, beautiful, living life."
The pace of the investigation is also causing heartache for other loved ones who are desperate for answers.
"They ask me lots of things, but once I try to ask them anything about what's happening, like, for example, why they are so sure only six people are missing, the only answer I get is, 'Oh, it’s under investigation,'" said Yuken Zeng, a friend of one of the missing people, 31-year-old An Wu.
Zeng flew to Montreal on Monday looking for answers about his friend.
Charlie Lacroix, 18, has also been identified by her father as one of the missing occupants of the building.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nordstrom liquidation sales underwhelm Canadians as most items marked down 5 per cent
The first day of Nordstrom's liquidation sale began on Tuesday, but some shoppers walked away underwhelmed, as most items were only marked down five per cent.
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
Ontario man fails driving test, almost hits 4 people with vehicle before doing burnouts in parking lot: police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a man who they say failed a driving test before driving off and nearly hitting four people with his vehicle and then deciding to do burnouts in a parking lot.
Second body recovered from Old Montreal building destroyed by fire
Montreal police confirmed Tuesday evening that a second body has been recovered from the building in Old Montreal that was destroyed by a fire last week.
These foods cost more in Canada, despite inflation rate slowdown
Overall inflation in Canada is cooling, according to just-released data, but the trend is not being reflected at grocery stores, where prices for some items continue to grow.
Trudeau's top aide Telford to testify, amid Hill drama over foreign interference
After weeks of resistance, and ahead of a vote that could have compelled it to happen, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced Tuesday that his chief of staff Katie Telford will testify about foreign election interference, before a committee that has been studying the issue for months.
Kitchen renovation unearths paintings nearly 400 years old
Murals believed to be nearly 400 years old have been discovered at an apartment in northern England following a kitchen renovation.
Adviser on unmarked graves says some landowners are refusing access for searches
As some private landowners restrict residential school survivors from performing ceremony or searching their properties for possible unmarked graves, a federal minister says Ottawa is open to legislating new protections for the possible burial sites.
Gould says passport application backlog 'completely eliminated', announces online status checker
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'completely eliminated,' according to the minister responsible for the file.
Toronto
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Doug Ford sports new look after miscommunication with barber at Walmart
Doug Ford said a misunderstanding with a barber led to the shortest haircut he's ever had.
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
Atlantic
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Bedford high school needs support, 'time to heal' following stabbing: NSTU president
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) is weighing in after two staff members and a student, who is also the suspect, were injured in a stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
-
'Violence is a workplace hazard for teachers': Parents, expert concerned about rising violence in N.S. schools
The stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., is hitting many parents hard.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim left with critical injuries after 'random' stabbing
London police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed by a random suspect who entered his vehicle that was stopped at a train crossing in central London, Ont.
-
Council committee extends possible lifeline to Thames Pool
London, Ont. city councillors want more information and more opportunities for public input before making a final decision about the future of Thames Pool.
-
Trial date set for trio charged in the shooting death of a London, Ont. teenager
Three people charged in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, won’t face trial for another year and a half.
Northern Ontario
-
Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed
A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
-
Vacant buildings in downtown Sudbury could become residential units
A lot of buildings in downtown Sudbury are for sale, or are being sold, including a couple of bank buildings, a church and an old school.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary seeing three times as many potholes this year
The City of Calgary says potholes are everywhere and crews are busy trying to keep up with demand to fill them.
-
B.C. child welfare official testifies at inquiry into teen's death in Calgary
A 15-year-old boy who died in Calgary weighing just 37 pounds was also near death in a British Columbia hospital about a decade earlier, a child welfare official from that province testified at the teen's fatality inquiry.
-
Calgary police seek help to find missing girl
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl.
Kitchener
-
Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker expected to testify at inquest today
The second day of the inquest into the fatal police shooting of a Kitchener man is underway.
-
Two officers injured, 232 charges laid by WRPS during Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day weekend
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says its officers laid 232 charges and arrested 18 people in connection to the large St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s university district.
-
Guelph boy continues annual birthday tradition to benefit the food bank
Most kids ask for toys on their birthday, but a Guelph boy used his special day to raise food and money for the local food bank.
Vancouver
-
‘It felt so surreal’: 18-year-old speaks out after being kicked out of SZA concert in Vancouver
An 18-year-old who got kicked out of the SZA concert in Vancouver on Sunday is pushing back against claims by Rogers Arena that he was removed after being repeatedly asked to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
B.C. teacher who hit Indigenous teen 'on the rear end' with book faces 2-day suspension, mandatory training
A B.C. teacher is facing a two-day licence suspension and has to undergo anti-racism training, nearly three years after she was fired over two physical interactions with Indigenous students.
-
1 arrested after 'glass smashing spree' in Vancouver, police say
One man has been arrested after what police describe as a "glass smashing spree" in Downtown Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Latest Lucy examination reveals a uterine tumour, fails to explain breathing issue or unanimously advise relocation
Edmonton Valley Zoo is making improvements to Lucy the elephant's enclosure and routine to accommodate her for the long term after international experts did not agree she was fit to be relocated.
-
Fallen Edmonton police officers moved to funeral home in procession
A procession took constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan from the medical examiner's office to Serenity Funeral Home at around noon.
-
'Best week of my life': Why new Oiler Nick Bjugstad loves Edmonton and its gigantic mall so much
Hockey, snow and big shopping malls are some of his favourite things so Nick Bjugstad was gushing Tuesday when talking about his new home in the Alberta capital.
Windsor
-
Public board condemns all use of ‘N-word’
The Greater Essex County School Board (GECDSB) has drafted a directive to staff and issued a letter to families aimed at curbing racism, harassment and bullying in school.
-
Property owners protest Windsor’s rental licencing pilot project
About 100 people were outside city hall Tuesday, protesting the city’s new residential rental licencing by-law.
-
Windsor to accept more asylum seekers, but renews calls for federal support
As asylum seekers pour across the border between New York and Quebec at near-record numbers, the city is being asked to accommodate even more at area hotels.
Regina
-
Emergency crews respond to crash along Highway 6 south of Regina
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said police and STARS Air Ambulance were on the scene of a crash along Highway 6 south of Regina Tuesday morning.
-
Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners: study
Regina was ranked as the second most affordable city for first time home buyers, according to a study conducted by real estate firm Edmonton Homes.
-
Riders prepare for expanded CFL Combine in Edmonton
The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) National Combine will take place from March 22-26, 2023 at the Commonwealth Stadium Field House in Edmonton, Alta.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail apologizes after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa train station
Via Rail is apologizing after a Muslim man was told he couldn't pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
Ontario premier denies abandoning Ottawa during 'Freedom Convoy', lays blame on mayor, police chief
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he does not agree with a finding of the Public Order Emergency Commission that was critical of his government's actions during the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa residents should expect military aircraft during Biden visit
Ottawa residents should expect to see military aircraft in the sky before and during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the capital later this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.
-
Sask. RCMP warn of man at 'high risk' to breach youth-related release conditions
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 45-year-old man in the Maidstone area is "at high risk to breach conditions involving youth."
-
A million small steps for a Saskatoon woman, one giant leap for mental health
Frances Sreedhar has been logging some serious mileage in her goal to help others.