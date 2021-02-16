Advertisement
Schools closed across southern Quebec as storm forces snow day
Share:
MONTREAL -- Several Quebec school boards are closed as snow continues to blanket parts of the province.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert, warning of low visibility and intense winds as 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is expected in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and Chateauguay.
Snowfall began late Monday evening and is expected to continue into Tuesday night.
As the snow tapers off, temperatures are likely to plummet overnight on Tuesday, descending to a low of minus 23.
Sunny skies and high winds are expected on Wednesday. A high of minus seven could fall to a blistering minus 23 with the wind chill in the morning. The afternoon is expected to warm to a tropical minus 14 with the wind chill.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wrote on social media Monday that city crews were prepared to clear the city's roads through the storm.
Here's a list of schools, boards, and service centres (CSS) that are closed today:
Montreal
- English Montreal School Board
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- CSS de Montreal
- CSS Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- CSS Pointe-de-l'Île
Montérégie
- Riverside
- New Frontiers
- CSS Des Grandes-Seigneuries
- CSS Des Hautes-Rivières
- CSS Des Patriotes
- CSS Marie-Victorin
- CSS Trois-Lacs
- CSS Vallée-des-Tisserands
Laurentians
- Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier
Lanaudiere
- CSS Des Samares
Eastern Townships
- Eastern Townships School Board
Schools Closed
- Collège Charlemagne
- Collège de Montréal
- École Buissonnière
- École bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion
- Faith Chrisitan Academy
- Giant Steps School
- Greaves Adventist Academy
- LCC
- Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's
- Montreal Oral School for the Deaf
- Peter Hall School
- Priory School
- Sacred Heart School
- Selwyn House
- St. George's Elementary and High School
- The Study
- Vanguard School
- West Island College
Some schools are continuing classes, but only online
- Trafalgar School for Girls
- Kells Academy
- Kuper Academy
- Loyola High School
- College de Bois-de-Boulogne
Daycares
- CPE Dollard
- CPE Hebrew Academy
- CPE Hebrew Day School and Day School Tots
- CPE Lachine
- CPE les Bois Verts
- CPE McGill
- CPE NDG Play & Care Center
- CPE Shalom (Ville St Laurent)
- CPE Tindale St Georges
- CPE Treehouse in Hudson
- JPPS Children's Centre
The same system is expected to bring heavy snow to portions of southern Ontario. Toronto could see 15 to 20 centimetres. Parts of the Maritimes are bracing for a combination of snow, freezing rain and rain.
Through the week, temperatures are expected to hover around minus seven to minus five, with mostly cloudy conditions
-- With files from CJAD reporter James Foster and Lori Graham