School bus, car collide in Eastern Townships

A school bus and a car collided early Thursday morning in the Eastern Townships town of Stanstead.

According to Stanstead Fire Chief Chris Goodsell, the incident happened at 7:40 a.m. on Highway 143.

He explains the bus, which had about a dozen students from schools with the Centre de services scolaire des Sommets on board, landed in a ditch following the crash.

Some of the students suffered minor injuries.

The car flipped onto its roof in the impact, and the driver suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Part of Highway 143 was closed in both directions to allow road workers to remove the bus.