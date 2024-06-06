MONTREAL
Montreal

    • School bus, car collide in Eastern Townships

    An empty bus. (Credit: Will Mu/pexels.com)
    A school bus and a car collided early Thursday morning in the Eastern Townships town of Stanstead.

    According to Stanstead Fire Chief Chris Goodsell, the incident happened at 7:40 a.m. on Highway 143.

    He explains the bus, which had about a dozen students from schools with the Centre de services scolaire des Sommets on board, landed in a ditch following the crash.

    Some of the students suffered minor injuries.

    The car flipped onto its roof in the impact, and the driver suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries.

    Part of Highway 143 was closed in both directions to allow road workers to remove the bus.

