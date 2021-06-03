MONTREAL -- Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been suspended four games for his crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens in their playoff series opener on Wednesday night.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety made the announcement Thursday after a hearing with the Jets' scoring leader in the aftermath of Montreal's 5-3 win.

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has been suspended for four games for Charging Montreal’s Jake Evans. https://t.co/MhMHK55lmC — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 4, 2021

Scheifele was handed a charging major and a game misconduct on the play, which came with 57 seconds to go in regulation and led to Evans being taken off the ice on a stretcher, although he was conscious and moving his arms.

The ruling means Scheifele won't be eligible to return until Game 6, if necessary, in the best-of-seven series.

Evans suffered a concussion and will be out of action indefinitely, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed Thursday.

The coach added Evans is "doing better" after spending the night at the team's hotel in Winnipeg for observation.

As a result, team doctors determined he would not need to be hospitalized.

Evans lay on the ice after taking a hard hit from Scheifele as he scored into an empty net with 56.9 seconds left to the game.

The Jets forward was handed a major penalty for assault and game misconduct for his action.

In a post-game press conference, Ducharme said, "It was an unnecessary hit. (...) It was vicious and the league will deal with it."

Dominique Ducharme confirms that Jake Evans is doing better, and was not hospitalized following an evaluation by team doctors. He will be out for an undetermined period of time. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 3, 2021

This is not the first time Evans has suffered a severe blow to the head.

He had to undergo a concussion-related procedure following a hard check with Quebec defenceman Jonathan Aspirot in September 2018 during a rookie tournament game between the Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

Evans fell heavily on the ice and lay there for several minutes before leaving on a stretcher. No penalty was called during that game.

The first game of the first-round series between the Habs and the Toronto Maple Leafs saw a similar incident, when Corey Perry accidentally hit John Tavares in the head in the first period.

The incident culminated in a furious fight between Perry and Leafs forward Nick Foligno in retaliation for the veteran's action.

The second game of the series between the Canadiens and Jets will take place Friday night at the Bell MTS Centre in Winnipeg.

Just a handful of players skated Thursday, while the rest of the team practiced off the ice.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2021.