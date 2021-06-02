MONTREAL -- After shocking the hockey world by beating the heavily favoured Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, the Montreal Canadiens begin their next challenge on the journey to a potential 25th Stanley Cup on Wednesday night: the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have been off for over a week following their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers while the Canadiens are still battle-weary from their first round battle. Both teams are banking on continued strong play from their star goalies. But who will move on to the third round? The answer to that question begins tonight.

