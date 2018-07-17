

Employees of 404 SAQ branches walked off the job around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, initiating a strike action.

Last month, 5,500 union members voted 91 per cent in favour of a six-day strike.

But the days are to be taken individually, when they're strategically convenient. It's not expected to carry on for six days in succession.

Katia Lelieve, union president, said the walkout occurred in the wake of two bargaining sessions held on July 12 and 13.

Following these sessions, union members have opted to not accept the conditions presented.

Working hours and seniority are at the heart of the dispute.

The SAQ's website provides a full list of stores open during the strike.

