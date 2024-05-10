Motorcyclist dead after collision on Highway 40

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a truck on the eastbound Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Friday on the highway near Morgan Boulevard.

"The motorcyclist collided with the truck, which was moving at a slow speed in the extreme right lane," said Ève Brochu-Joubert, a spokesperson with the SQ.

The victim was unconscious when he was transported to hospital. He was later declared dead.

Investigators are onsite to determine the events leading up to the collision.

One lane is open eastbound in the area.