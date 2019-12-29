Snow, wind and freezing rain are on the way to Montreal
Published Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:45PM EST
MONTREAL -- A big dump of snow is heading to the area this week after a mild weekend for Montrealers and residents of the surrounding area.
Environment Canada issued a warning for a mix of ice pellets and 15 to 20 cm. of snow coming Monday with the possibility of freezing rain and strong easterly winds.
The islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to the South Shore are included in the warning, and commuters are advised to consider leaving early for work or delaying non-essential travel.
There is a possibility of snow continuing Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
RELATED IMAGES