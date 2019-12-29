MONTREAL -- A big dump of snow is heading to the area this week after a mild weekend for Montrealers and residents of the surrounding area.

.@ECCCWeatherQC has just announced snowfall warnings for Montreal and other surrounding areas. We could see 15-20cm of snow between this time tomorrow into Tuesday. Possibly more snow to come on Wednesday as well. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/GTKgVyTGns — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) December 29, 2019

Environment Canada issued a warning for a mix of ice pellets and 15 to 20 cm. of snow coming Monday with the possibility of freezing rain and strong easterly winds.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency warns. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."