MONTREAL -- A big dump of snow is heading to the area this week after a mild weekend for Montrealers and residents of the surrounding area.

Environment Canada issued a warning for a mix of ice pellets and 15 to 20 cm. of snow coming Monday with the possibility of freezing rain and strong easterly winds.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency warns. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

Montreal and Laval, as well as the south shore, are included in the warning and commuters are advised to consider leaving early for work or delaying non-essential travel.

The City of Laval said Monday morning its crews have already been deployed to start removing any build ups of snow and ice.

There is a possibility of snow continuing through Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.