Snow, wind and freezing rain have struck Montreal
Published Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:45PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 30, 2019 12:38PM EST
MONTREAL -- A big dump of snow is heading to the area this week after a mild weekend for Montrealers and residents of the surrounding area.
Environment Canada issued a warning for a mix of ice pellets and 15 to 20 cm. of snow coming Monday with the possibility of freezing rain and strong easterly winds.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather agency warns. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."
