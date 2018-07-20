Sam Elliot, Michael Ironside in Montreal for Fanstasia Film Fest
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 6:11PM EDT
Actors Sam Elliot and Michael Ironside each have new films and are in Montreal for the Fantasia Film Fest.
'Knuckleball' is like the horror version of 'Home Alone', with little Henry battling demons. Michael Ironside stars in that one.
'The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot' gets its world premiere at Fanstasia, with star Sam Elliot in attendance. He plays Calvin Barr, a war vet and assissin.
Entertainment reporter Christine Long has a preview of both films.
