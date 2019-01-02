Featured Video
Sainte-Foy: Man falls from balcony of seniors centre, dies
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 1:01PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 1:53PM EST
Quebec City police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old man who they believe fell from a second-floor unit of seniors' residence.
Police say they received a call Wednesday morning after an employee of the residence found the body.
Constable Etienne Doyon says evidence suggests the man's fall was an accident and adds investigators have ruled out criminal conduct.
He says it's unclear whether the man died as a result of the fall or from exposure to the cold.
Overnight temperatures were at minus -30 C, according Environment Canada.
The residence is located in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy district.
