MONTREAL -- Protesters are still blocking train tracks in Saint-Lambert, on Montreal's south shore, Friday – despite being served an injunction at 7 p.m. last night.

Due to this, train services on Exo's Mont-Saint-Hilaire line have been cancelled for the second day in a row. There will, again, be no shuttle service due to a bus shortage.

Police cruisers are regularly passing in front of the barricade, where activists have set up tents and makeshift shelters.

"We are not interested in talking to the media about a possible police intervention," one of the protesters told The Canadian Press Friday morning. "This is an insignificant detail in the fight, it interests journalists only."

[INTERRUPTION DE SERVICE]⚠️ Le service de trains sur la ligne exo3 Mont-Saint-Hilaire demeure toujours interrompu jusqu'à nouvel ordre en raison de manifestations aux abords des voies ferrées. Veuillez vous référer au service de transport local : https://t.co/ez8AwbKmLe #exoinfo — exo3 Mont-Saint-Hilaire (@exo3_SH) February 21, 2020

About 100 protesters have built snowbanks on the CN track where it crosses Saint-Georges Street, near the intersection of Highways 116, 112 and 134.

Many of them have refused to identify themselves, saying "the cause goes far beyond the individuals; our identity is anecdotal, we are here to listen to the Wet'suwet'en."

The group is demonstrating in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs of northern British Columbia, who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through their territory.

"I am a settler," said Hannah Morrow, one of the demonstrators. "If I get arrested doing something like this, that's nothing compared with what other Indigenous people go through in this country all the time."

Wednesday, Quebec Premier François Legault deplored Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership after he stayed mum on whether he would set a deadline for protesters to leave or be removed from the tracks.

The premier has said he's not opposed to police intervention, even urging the federal government to coordinate forces in "every province at the same time."

He notes he is already in discussions with the management team of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) on the matter.

Railway blockades across the country have caused widespread passenger and cargo train delays and cancellations.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.