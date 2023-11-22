Safe drug use site near Montreal school to open in 2024
Maison Benoît Labre confirmed Wednesday that Montreal's first safe drug use site will open in early 2024 in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood.
The project is set to incorporate a range of community and outreach services for the area's most vulnerable population, including a 24-hour day centre, transitional housing and two supervised consumption areas.
The housing component will include 36 studios for homeless people who have addiction or mental health problems.
Nutritious meals, medical care and social activities will also be offered.
Maison Benoît Labre says it wants to empower the people who come through the centre and has its sights set on helping them towards long-term stability.
News of the centre's opening has been the subject of controversy for several months, particularly from parents whose children attend Victor-Rousselot Elementary School, which is less than 100 metres from the site.
Many of the parents say they recognize the importance of extending services to people in need but wonder why a drug consumption site was authorized to open so close to a school.
Last September, Andréanne Désilets, executive director of Maison Benoît Labre, explained the non-profit organized several neighbourhood parties and approached the local school service centre to share information.
She said other measures aimed at minimizing the centre's impact include a neighbourhood clean-up brigade, a full-time worker dedicated to ensuring harmonious coexistence with the school and moving the main entrance further away.
Municipal councillor Craig Sauvé points out that there was no ideal location for the site.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Désilets states the organization plans to maintain open communication with everyone involved and wants to work to meet everyone's needs.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
BREAKING Flights in and out of Buffalo grounded following Rainbow Bridge explosion
Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Winning ticket for $40-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold online: OLG
The winner of Tuesday’s $40-million Lotto Max jackpot purchased their ticket online, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
Atlantic
-
Halifax no longer advising homeless people tenting in Grand Parade to leave
Halifax Regional Municipality says it is no longer advising all homeless people living in tents in a downtown military parade square to leave.
-
New radiotherapy technology will help N.S. cancer doctors treat disease more precisely
Nova Scotia's leading cancer doctor says a new advanced radiotherapy cancer care system will transform patient care by improving the precision of radiotherapy treatments and reduce the number of necessary cancer treatments.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Helmet and cell phone found: New evidence discovered in case of missing St. Thomas man
New personal items belonging to Kyle Hancock have been found, but the St. Thomas, Ont. man remains missing since early August.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Calgary
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
-
Ernest Manning looking for redemption at provincial football championships
What a season it’s been for the Ernest Manning High School senior boys' football team. The Griffins have been perfect and head coach Garth Melrose says the players have played a big role in that.
-
Woman kidnapped, held in Calgary Airbnb rental, police say
A Calgary man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage inside a rental property earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
-
Two Guelph homes set to receive provincial heritage designation
Take a look at the historic buildings here.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Vancouver lawyer disbarred for helping clients launder money
A Vancouver lawyer who deliberately used his professional status to help clients hide the illegal proceeds of securities fraud has been disbarred.
-
'Overnight incident' under investigation in Maple Ridge: RCMP
Police tape went up in Maple Ridge Wednesday where Mounties say they are investigating an "overnight incident" and residents say they were awoken by a loud bang.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Edmonton bank robber evades capture for 3 weeks; police ask for help
Three weeks after a bank was robbed by a hooded and masked man in southeast Edmonton, police turned to the public Wednesday for help to catch him.
-
Police on scene of 'incident' at Red Deer apartment building
Mounties are advising the public of a heavy police presence at a Red Deer apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit border crossing being monitored after explosion at Niagara border
Windsor-Detroit border crossings are being monitored after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge Canada-U-S. border crossing in Niagara.
-
Construction well underway at Stellantis’ battery technology centre in Windsor
Hundreds of massive steel structural columns are in the ground as construction progresses on the North America Battery Technology Centre at the Automotive Research and Design Centre in Windsor.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Regina
-
Employee at Sask. school charged with sexual offences involving male student
A Moose Jaw woman who was a teacher’s assistant at Ecole Gravelbourg School is facing multiple sexual related charges involving a teenage boy who police say was a student of the school.
-
Board of police commissioners approves $102M Regina police budget
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has approved the Regina Police Service (RPS) budget for 2024.
-
Saskatchewan legislature makes changes to security in light of assembly disruption
Saskatchewan's head of security at the province's legislature says it's changing public access to the galleries after protesters disrupted proceedings earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings are still open at this time as a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is being investigated.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man reunites with family after they were stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is overcome with joy after being reunited with his family who were stranded in Gaza, amid the Isreal-Hamas war.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
-
Tom Cochrane cancels show in support of striking Sask. workers
Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane has pulled the plug on an upcoming Prince Albert, Sask. show due to an ongoing strike by city workers there.