Sabres snap eight-game skid behind Skinner's five-point effort in win over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is scored on by Buffalo Sabres’ Alex Tuch during (not shown) first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is scored on by Buffalo Sabres’ Alex Tuch during (not shown) first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon