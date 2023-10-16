Montreal

    • SAAQ website down due to maintenance work

    The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) website is down Monday due to an unexpected prolongation of its maintenance work.

    The updates were scheduled for Sunday night but were forced to extend into Monday morning, causing an interruption of certain services.

    Officials insist everything is being done to restore services as quickly as possible.

    "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers," said Geneviève Côté, a spokesperson for the SAAQ.

    Customer files are not affected by the interruption, and the following are still available:

    At points of service:

    • Practical tests
    • Recognition of driving experience for licence exchange

    At call centres:

    • Access to general information
    • Compensation services
    • Roadside interventions by roadside inspectors and at checkpoints

    The SAAQ is asking people not to come into its points of service unless absolutely necessary.

