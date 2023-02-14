Roxham Road: Legault speaks to U.S. ambassador about Safe Third Country Agreement

Quebec Premier François Legault made his case Tuesday for changes to the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Legault met with David L. Cohen late Tuesday morning in his executive council office in Quebec City.

The meeting was closed to the media, but the ambassador later issued a message via Twitter.

Good to see Premier @francoislegault today and discuss areas of collaboration to advance U.S.-Canada goals on clean energy, trade, and our shared borders, including the Premier’s advocacy for modifying the Safe Third Country Agreement. pic.twitter.com/AJ31ZVwQZR — David L. Cohen (@USAmbCanada) February 14, 2023

He said he discussed advancing common goals of Canada and the United States, including green energy and trade.

Cohen also said the premier had pushed for an overhaul of the Safe Third Country Agreement.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2023