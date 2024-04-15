Rock allegedly thrown from overpass smashes driver's windshield, Quebec police investigating

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a rock smashed into a driver's windshield that may have been thrown from an overpass.

The SQ responded to a call from a driver at around 8 a.m. on Friday who was on Highway 35.

The driver said that a rock hit her windshield as she was heading southbound on the highway and that it may not have been an accident.

"According to information gathered by the driver, someone threw rocks from the Chemin St-André viaduct," said SQ spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp.

No one was injured, and the driver avoided crashing or colliding with other vehicles.

The SQ investigation is continuing.