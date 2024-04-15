MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Rock allegedly thrown from overpass smashes driver's windshield, Quebec police investigating

    A driver reported that someone threw a rock at her vehicle from the St-Andre Road overpass while she was driving on Highway 35, south of Montreal. The rock smashed her windshield, but she was unharmed. (Google Street View) A driver reported that someone threw a rock at her vehicle from the St-Andre Road overpass while she was driving on Highway 35, south of Montreal. The rock smashed her windshield, but she was unharmed. (Google Street View)
    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a rock smashed into a driver's windshield that may have been thrown from an overpass.

    The SQ responded to a call from a driver at around 8 a.m. on Friday who was on Highway 35.

    The driver said that a rock hit her windshield as she was heading southbound on the highway and that it may not have been an accident.

    "According to information gathered by the driver, someone threw rocks from the Chemin St-André viaduct," said SQ spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp.

    No one was injured, and the driver avoided crashing or colliding with other vehicles.

    The SQ investigation is continuing. 

