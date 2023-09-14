Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News