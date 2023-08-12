28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
Miller is alleged to have set up a system involving paying minors for sex, and the Consumer Law Group law firm launched a class action lawsuit in February.
The suit was amended on Aug. 4 and added defendants Sam Joseph Abrams and alleged "matchmaker" Raymond Poulet in addition to 28 more women, who were all minors at the time of the alleged offences, according to new documents filed in court.
Abrams was the executive vice president at Future Electronics until the company cut ties with him after allegations arose.
"Many women have contacted Class Counsel to express that they had been paid (in both money and gifts) for sexual services by Defendant Robert G. Miller while underage between the years 1992–2012," the court document reads.
Lead lawyer Jeff Orenstein told CTV News that more women have contacted the firm but have not signed sworn affidavits.
Some of these women contacted the firm from outside of Quebec.
According to one woman, Miller invited her and a friend to the Intercontinental Hotel to meet him.
"I'd only had sex once before this meeting, and I didn't feel ready to have sex with him, especially without protection," the affidavit reads. "I told him I really didn't want to do it without a condom, but I finally agreed."
The alleged victim said Miller showed her a negative HIV test.
Another victim was allegedly shown a negative HIV test but became suspicious when the name on the test was different.
"He gave her a watch and showed her a negative HIV test, which had a different name on it, which was not 'Bob Adams' as she had thought him to be," the class action reads. "This led the applicant to become quite concerned, and she looked around the hotel room and found a cupboard full of watches.
"This experience had a serious negative psychological effect on the applicant. She felt bad about herself and her self-worth, shameful, guilty, she was depressed, and she self-medicated with drugs and alcohol – though she had never been able to make the connection between these paid sexual encounters and her negative feelings toward herself."
The class action argues that Miller used the alias "Bob Adams" to conceal his identity and pretended to be living in the U.S.
Poulet also used a false business card with the name "Sebastien Tremblay" from Hollywood, California, the document reads.
Miller is alleged to have met girls at other hotels and two private residences in Westmount, the class action reads.
A class action lawsuit over alleged sexual exploitation argues Robert Miller and Raymond Poulet used fake business cards to conceal their identities. (Source: Consumer Law Group)
Miller is alleged to have given the girls cash at the end of each encounter. One alleged victim said, "he would give her an envelope with between $1,000- $2,000 in cash, one time it was $3,000."
The class action has yet to be authorized by a judge, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.
Miller has denied all allegations made against him. He stepped down as president and CEO of Future Electronics.
CLG is asking anyone who may have been a victim of Miller to contact the firm at (514) 266-7863 or by emailing info@clg.org. There is also an online form on the firm's site.
