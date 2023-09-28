Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied vehicle in Pointe-Claire

A road worker was struck and killed by what appeared to be his own vehicle early Thursday morning on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard.

According to provincial police, the vehicle was immobilized on the side of the highway with no one inside while the man was doing maintenance work.

Around 3:15 a.m., the vehicle began moving for reasons currently unclear, striking the worker, who was in his 30s.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As of 7:00 a.m., the 40 remains partially closed to traffic while collision investigators gather more information.

Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST, is also investigating.