Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied heavy truck in Pointe-Claire
A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied vehicle early Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard on Montreal's West Island.
According to provincial police (SQ), the heavy truck, which was assigned to the worker, was parked on the side of the highway while he was on foot. Police could not say exactly what type of truck it was that hit the man but confirmed it was a heavy-duty one and not a pickup truck.
Around 3:15 a.m., the unoccupied vehicle began moving for reasons currently unclear, striking the worker, who was in his 30s.
He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Trans-Canada westbound was partially closed to traffic while SQ collision investigators gathered information.
Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST, is also investigating.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1:15 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 1:15 p.m. Quebec to give update on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 killed in shootings and an explosion as deadly violence continues in Sweden
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
GameStop names billionaire as CEO in turnaround push
GameStop named billionaire Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman on Thursday, tightening the activist investor's grip on the ailing brick-and-mortar videogame retailer that he intends to turn around.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie, Ont. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
Homeless Ontario amputee seeks 'financial miracle' after finding out $60K prosthetic won't be covered
An amputee living out of his car in Oakville, Ont. fears he may have to forfeit the ability to walk after finding out that the prosthetic he requires will cost him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, alongside a lifetime of maintenance expenses.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
It's been almost 20 years since hurricane Juan slammed into Nova Scotia's coastline, beginning a loud and destructive journey that few will forget.
-
N.S. drivers opting to pay for repairs rather than shelling out for a new vehicle
N.S. autoshop owner says it's the busiest it's been in 25 years, as customers are choosing to keep their older cars on the road instead of trading them in.
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
London
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Will neighbours’ concerns bring a record-breaking 53-storey skyscraper back down to earth?
Amidst the push for greater residential intensification in downtown London— can a building be too tall?
-
One person sent to hospital after crash on Highway 402 Wednesday night
A crash on Highway 402 just west of London sent one person to hospital on Wednesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
CPS questioned over its handling of hate speech following anti-LGBTQ2S+ rally
The Calgary Police Commission raised some questions with the Calgary Police Service over its handling of hate speech following the Million March for Children last week.
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
Kitchener
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
B.C. First Nations, commercial fishers and tourism groups urge federal government to phase out salmon farms
A group comprised of First Nations chiefs, leaders in the commercial fishing industry and tourism associations came together Wednesday to encourage the federal government to move ahead with a plan to phase out open-net pen salmon farms on the British Columbia coast by 2025.
-
Burnaby mayor shocked by how federal housing minister postponed housing funding
Despite the province laying out bold housing targets Tuesday – demanding 10 communities across B.C. create 60,000 units in the next five years – there were concerns Wednesday about how the housing crisis is being managed at all levels of government.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in 2022 homicide
A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman in central Edmonton in December 2022.
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Windsor
-
Goodbye to the Original Peace Fountain
The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain is coming out of the water for the last time.
-
Lotto 6/49 Encore ticket worth $100,000 sold in Windsor
The historic Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize ticket was sold in Toronto, but someone who bought a lottery ticket in Windsor is 100,000 richer.
-
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman will continue Thursday in Windsor with more evidence from the Crown
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Thursday. Here’s what you need to know beforehand.
Regina
-
'I expect more': Why some Indigenous people in Sask. want land acknowledgements to change
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.
-
'Bunny Hug' trademarked by Sask. vendor
Saskatchewan has its fair share of slang, and one phrase synonymous with our province: Bunny Hug. While this term is common phrase to most Saskatchewanians, it is apparently still fair game to be trademarked.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Police closely monitoring potential for vehicle-based protest in Ottawa
While police say they do not have any "specific information" about a large demonstration in Ottawa, officers continue to "closely monitor the potential for vehicle-based protests" happening in or travelling through the capital.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.