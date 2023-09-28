Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied heavy truck in Pointe-Claire

A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied vehicle early Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard on Montreal's West Island.

According to provincial police (SQ), the heavy truck, which was assigned to the worker, was parked on the side of the highway while he was on foot. Police could not say exactly what type of truck it was that hit the man but confirmed it was a heavy-duty one and not a pickup truck.

Around 3:15 a.m., the unoccupied vehicle began moving for reasons currently unclear, striking the worker, who was in his 30s.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Trans-Canada westbound was partially closed to traffic while SQ collision investigators gathered information.

Quebec's workplace safety board, the CNESST, is also investigating.