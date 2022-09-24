Road closures in Quebec's Magdalen Islands as Hurricane Fiona looms

Municipal roads have been closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents have been ordered to stay inside as Hurricane Fiona approaches the region.

#Fiona - #IlesDeLaMadeleine

- Le réseau routier municipal sera fermé dès 8 h 30 en raison de débris et d'eau sur les routes. NE VOUS DÉPLACEZ PAS

- Restez dans votre maison : si vous êtes en danger et devez être évacué, composez le 911

- Écoutez la radio 97,2@Qc511_QcLevis pic.twitter.com/5IN09KZeBr — Urgence Québec (@urgencequebec) September 24, 2022

A hurricane warning is in effect for the islands, with Environment Canada expecting wind gusts of up to 160 km/h along the coast and waves up to 15 m high.

Meanwhile, hundreds are residents are without power.

According to Hydro Quebec, four teams have been deployed to "respond to emergency calls in order to secure the premises."

Aux #IlesDeLaMadeleine, quatre de nos équipes sont présentement déployées pour répondre aux appels d’urgence afin de sécuriser les lieux.



Les travaux sur le réseau pour réparer les pannes ne sont pas possibles durant de tels vents, mais nous sommes présents.#Fiona pic.twitter.com/gqyjj8Xlar — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) September 24, 2022

On Twitter early Saturday morning, Magdalen Islands MNA Joël Arseneau said the worst had been avoided Friday night, but "it's not over."

He said the roof of a church had been damaged by the storm.

Aux Îles, on a évité le pire cette nuit.

Outre le toit de l’église de Lavernière, peu de dommages.

1459 clients de HQ sans service.

Vents actuels de 100 km/h.

Risque de submersion de la route 199.

Niveau d’eau élevé dans 2 havres de pêche, marée montante.

C’est pas fini!#Fiona pic.twitter.com/TImoZwi2Pe — Joël Arseneau (@joel_arseneau) September 24, 2022

Evacuations are underway in La Grave and La Pointe due to submersion risks, he added.

Le réseau routier des Îles-de-la-Madeleine est fermé.

Des évacuations sont en cours dans deux secteurs côtiers (site historique de La Grave, La Pointe) en raison des risques de submersion.

1543 clients d’Hydro privés de courant.#Fiona pic.twitter.com/XKnYrGG2Kl — Joël Arseneau (@joel_arseneau) September 24, 2022

Route 199 aux Îles-de-la-Madeleine à l'entrée sur de l'île du Cap-aux-Meules. On voit bien les débris et roches ramenés sur la route par les immenses vagues. #mm #Fionahurricane

On rappelle que les rafales ont soufflé jusqu'à 132 km/h plus tôt aujourd'hui. pic.twitter.com/JoF0foIElN — Patrick Duplessis (@Pat_wx) September 24, 2022

The storm has made landfall in Nova Scotia and a state of emergency has been declared in Cape Breton.

This is a developing story that will be updated. More to come.