Road closures in Quebec's Magdalen Islands as Hurricane Fiona looms
Municipal roads have been closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents have been ordered to stay inside as Hurricane Fiona approaches the region.
A hurricane warning is in effect for the islands, with Environment Canada expecting wind gusts of up to 160 km/h along the coast and waves up to 15 m high.
Meanwhile, hundreds are residents are without power.
According to Hydro Quebec, four teams have been deployed to "respond to emergency calls in order to secure the premises."
On Twitter early Saturday morning, Magdalen Islands MNA Joël Arseneau said the worst had been avoided Friday night, but "it's not over."
He said the roof of a church had been damaged by the storm.
Evacuations are underway in La Grave and La Pointe due to submersion risks, he added.
CTV News has developed a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona.
The storm has made landfall in Nova Scotia and a state of emergency has been declared in Cape Breton.
This is a developing story that will be updated. More to come.
