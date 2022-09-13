Revenu Quebec professionals partial strike starting Friday
Revenue Quebec will be affected by a partial strike of its 5,600 professionals starting Friday.
The Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ), which represents the Revenue Quebec staff, has announced that it will be an unlimited evening and weekend strike.
Thus, from Monday to Friday, it will begin at 6:31 p.m. until 6:59 a.m. the next morning.
These professionals work in a variety of functions, including administration, communications, accounting, auditing, collections and investigations, law, valuation and construction, taxation, management, research and strategy, human resources, and information technology.
Compensation is at the heart of the dispute.
The Revenu Quebec professionals compare themselves to their colleagues who occupy the same functions at the Canada Revenue Agency, and, according to them, they are significantly behind in their compensation.
According to the union, the government is maintaining its offer of increases of 2 per cent per year for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. These are the same increases that were offered to government employees in the last contract renewal.
Conciliation sessions between the parties are still planned, despite the strike.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.
