    • Residents of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue evacuated due to arson.

    Police are investigating an arson fire that spread to several vehicles on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the West Island of Montreal, where residents were evacuated. This image was taken nearby, in Pointe-Claire, on March 7, 2024. (The Canadian Press /Christinne Muschi) Police are investigating an arson fire that spread to several vehicles on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the West Island of Montreal, where residents were evacuated. This image was taken nearby, in Pointe-Claire, on March 7, 2024. (The Canadian Press /Christinne Muschi)
    Residents of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the West Island got a rude awakening when they had to be evacuated beacuse of an arson attack.

    A call to 911 in the middle of the night on Saturday, at around 2:15 a.m., alerted emergency services to a lorry on fire on Chemin de l'Anse à l'Orme.

    The flames quickly spread to several other vehicles.

    "As a precautionary measure, the police evacuated several homes on Bridgewood Street. Firefighters then brought the flames under control," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson for Montreal Police (SPVM).

    The damage was limited to the vehicles that were engulfed in flames, but was considerable.

    "According to information received, several suspects were seen at the scene setting the fire. We have no arrests at the moment," Constable Gauthier said.

    A security perimeter has been set up in the area and investigators from the SPVM's arson division have been called to the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2024.

