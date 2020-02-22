MONTREAL -- Residents in DDO returned home Friday night to a startling discovery and called the cops.

They discovered a bullet hole on the side of their house on Brahms St. near Mozart St. around 11 p.m. and called 911.

According to police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, SPVM officers arrived and established a crime scene and discovered a shell casing on the street and began canvassing the area.

The residents of the home had no criminal record and were not known to the police. They had no idea why someone would fire a weapon at their home.

Brabant said officers think the shot came from the street. Many residences in the area have surveillance cameras installed and officers will review footage to try to identify a suspect or vehicle.

No one was injured, and the residents said no one was home when the shot was fired.