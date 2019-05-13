Featured Video
Repentigny murder suspect due in court
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 8:48AM EDT
A 40-year-old man is due in court Monday in Joliette in connection with a murder in Repentigny.
The Sureté du Quebec arrested Wesley McKenzie, 40, on Friday and have recommended charges of first-degree murder.
McKenzie is reportedly a long-time associate of the Hells Angels in Repentigny and has prior charges for drug dealing.
The body of Francis Turgeon was discovered Wednesday morning outside a home on Raymond Gaudreault St. in Repentigny.
Turgeon had previously been convicted in connection with a methamphetamine bust in 2014, and was on parole at the time of his murder.
