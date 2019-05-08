

CTV Montreal





Police rushed to a residential street in Repentigny early Wednesday after a body was discovered outside a home.

Someone called 9-1-1 at 2:30 a.m. after finding a man lying on the ground outside a house on Raymond Gauderault St. near Jacques Plante St.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Soon afterwards Repentigny police brought in forensic investigators to examine the area, and set up a mobile command post. They also called upon the Sureté du Quebec for assistance.

The identity of the victim is not being released, but police said he is a man in his thirties.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-659-4264.