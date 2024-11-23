MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two people stabbed in Ahuntsic-Cartierville apartment

    A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were stabbed Friday night in an apartment on Chambord Street near Fleury Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were stabbed Friday night in an apartment on Chambord Street near Fleury Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were stabbed Friday night in an apartment in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

    Police said they received a call at around 9:35 p.m. reporting the incident at an apartment on Chambord Street near Fleury Street.

    AAccording to the SPVM, when officers arrived, they found the two victims with upper-body injuries.

    "There was an altercation inside the apartment with a third individual who is the suspect. The suspect injured the victims with a sharp object," said an SPVM spokesperson.

    The man was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but his life is no longer in danger. The woman also suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

    Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News