Two people stabbed in Ahuntsic-Cartierville apartment

Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were stabbed Friday night in an apartment in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police said they received a call at around 9:35 p.m. reporting the incident at an apartment on Chambord Street near Fleury Street.

AAccording to the SPVM, when officers arrived, they found the two victims with upper-body injuries.

"There was an altercation inside the apartment with a third individual who is the suspect. The suspect injured the victims with a sharp object," said an SPVM spokesperson.

The man was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but his life is no longer in danger. The woman also suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.