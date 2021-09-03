MONTREAL -- There could be some major changes in the plans for the REM light-rail line in Montreal, as officials want a downtown portion of the line to go underground.

The Caisse de Depot, which is putting the project together, said Thursday that the downtown portion of the line heading east and north will include an underground tunnel from Robert Bourassa station to the intersection of Jeanne-Mance St./Rene-Levesque Blvd. intersection.

Concerns have arisen that the tunnel is not long enough and that the intersection would be closed causing a major nuisance for drivers on the busy section of road.

Promotors of the project, however, see the tunnel as being a major bonus to maximize efficiency in the public transit systems.

"You can connect with every line of existing subway including the future REM," said Caisse president Jean-Marc Arbaud. "That's, I believe, the main advantage."

Community organizations remain concerned at the lack of details surrounding the REM project including the total cost of the project.