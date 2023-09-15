REM controls accessible to passengers on automated train to Montreal
The owner of Montreal's new light-rail network says it is opening an investigation after a control panel cover on one of the trains was torn off, exposing all of the controls to operate the train.
The open control panel was discovered at 5:30 a.m. Friday, on board a train that left the Brossard station heading to Montreal and gave quite the shock to early-morning commuters, including Suzanne Bellefleur.
"I went to sit down and we noticed right away that there was a piece of a panel sitting on the floor next to one of the upright poles that people hold onto. And then when I looked next to the seat where I was going to sit, I saw that the control panel was totally exposed with all the buttons to drive the train, to stop the train, the windshield wipers, the horn," Bellefleur said in an interview with Noovo Info.
The control panel exposed the transmission arm, the emergency stop and the door opening button, making them accessible to all passengers.
"It's a bit worrying because if someone wanted to commit mischief, all the controls were exposed ... Some passengers jokingly told me that we could go faster to get to work," Bellefleur said.
A control panel cover that appears to have been ripped off the front of the train lies in the middle of a car on Friday morning. (Source: Suzanne Bellefleur)
Unlike the underground Metro, there is no driver on board Montreal's new REM line. It is completely automated.
Concerned by what could have happened, Bellefleur tried to call the REM customer service line but it wasn't open at 7 a.m. so she warned officials on their Facebook page. She said she was eventually able to reach a representative on the phone.
A REM control panel. (Source: Suzanne Bellefleur)
"I [finally] spoke with customer service and they told me they were going to inform a supervisor," she said, adding that she was thanked for sharing the photos.
PASSENGERS NOT AT RISK: REM
CDPQ Infra, the firm that manages the REM, said in an email to CTV News that, "Under no circumstances is the safety of passengers put at risk" because of the incident.
Spokesperson Marc-André Tremblay said the panel has been replaced by their crew and an internal investigation is underway to understand what happened.
"All trains are fitted with protection systems to ensure that only authorized persons can work on the trains," the email stated. "If an unauthorized person were to intervene on the controls, safety systems would be activated."
With files from Noovo Info
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as 'very large' Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Toronto
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking metres as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
'People just feel squeezed': Toronto councillor says building more dog parks could help reduce off-leash incidents
As Toronto sees an uptick in off-leash dog incidents, a Toronto councillor says the problem could be mitigated if the city adopts a strategy to create more dog parks.
-
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
London
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million
A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.
-
Increasing ER closures worry Grey-Bruce residents
Summer vacations are all but over, but the hospital emergency room closures in Grey and Bruce County are on the rise.
Northern Ontario
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
Parry Sound police arrest Toronto suspects after gunshots fired on open water
West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people after police received reports of several gunshots being fired over the waters of Georgian Bay on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Man missing since late August may have been victim of foul play: police
Calgary police say a man who vanished late last month may have been the victim of foul play.
-
University of Calgary student confirmed to be victim of fatal crash
The University of Calgary confirms a pedestrian who lost her life after being hit by a hatchback near the campus on Thursday was a student at the facility.
Kitchener
-
UW stabbing suspect makes brief appearance at Kitchener courthouse
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo made a brief appearance at the Kitchener courthouse Friday morning.
-
Crash near Laurier closes Waterloo intersection
Waterloo regional police say delays can be expected in Waterloo following a collision.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating fatal workplace incident in Perth County
A 53-year-old has died following a workplace incident in Perth County.
Vancouver
-
Accused in Chinatown stabbing makes court appearance Friday
The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend made a court appearance Friday morning in Vancouver.
-
Man who allegedly fired gun out window of ride-share vehicle in Richmond arrested, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say they have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun out the window of a ride-share vehicle in the city earlier this summer.
-
Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle at a crosswalk in Vancouver
Vancouver police are asking the public for help as they investigate a serious collision that has left a woman hospitalized for more than a week.
Edmonton
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
These celebrities are at Edmonton Expo this weekend
The Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo is taking place at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.
Windsor
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t keep track of how many rounds I heard: Windsor police officers testify in murder trial
A Windsor murder trial dating back to a shooting five years ago resumed in Superior Court Friday, with two Windsor police officers taking the stand.
-
Driver sought after two pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a driver after a hit-and-run collision on the city’s west side.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with possessing child pornography
A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged with possessing child pornography, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
'I was in complete disbelief': Regina man wins over $1M in Vault Breaker jackpot
A Regina man won $1,101,590.82 after winning the jackpot in the Vault Breaker VLT game, making him Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire.
Ottawa
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes section of Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a privately owned plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
Saskatoon
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
Saskatoon man's murder conviction overturned
A man convicted of second-degree murder in Saskatoon has had his conviction overturned by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.