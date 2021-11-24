MONTREAL -- Despina Sourias has been sworn in as a Loyola district city councillor following a recount requested by rival party Ensemble Montreal, which lost the riding by just 97 votes on Montreal’s election day.

With fewer than 8,000 ballots cast, it was Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce’s (CDN-NDG) tightest race.

It was also one of four recounts requested by Ensemble Montreal in CDN-NDG and Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles. In all four of those races, Projet Montreal edged out Ensemble Montreal's candidate by a slim margin, in one case by only 13 votes.

The courts granted the party's request last week, and the recounts began on Monday.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante celebrated the results on social media Wednesday, sharing an image of the councillor signing the big book to confirm her victory.

“It's official: Despina Sourias is joining us!” the mayor wrote. “Welcome to the team, Despina!”