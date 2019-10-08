A recall has been issued for a product sold at a falafel restaurant in Mile End.

Provincial and municipal food inspectors are advising people not to consume a type of condiment called z'hug sold at Falafel Yoni at 54 St-Viateur St. W because it has "not been prepared and packaged in such a way as to ensure its safety" according to the recall notice.

The recall pertains to the product sold in 250 mL units until Oct. 4. It was packaged in a plastic container and sold refrigerated.

The operator voluntarily recalled the product as a precautionary measure. People who have the item should not consume it and instead return it to Falafel Yoni or throw it away.

Even if the product does not appear to be contaminated, eating it can represent a risk to health, officials say. There have been no illnesses associated with eating the product so far.