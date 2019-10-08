Head cheese recalled from butcher in the Eastern Townships
Head cheese from Boucherie Blouin
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 3:29PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 3:30PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A butcher shop in the Eastern Townships is recalling one of its products.
Head cheese, a type of cold cut, is being recalled from Boucherie Blouin’s two locations at 71 chemin des Perron in Saint-Isidore-de-Clifton, and 6805 Louis-S.-Saint-Laurent in Compton for a possible listeria monocytogenes bacteria contamination.
The recalled refrigerated and frozen head cheese sold up until Oct. 7, is bought in plastic containers varying in weight, but averages at about 200 grams.
People still in possession of the product should not consume it, and should either discard the product, or bring it back to one of Boucherie Blouin’s two locations.
Boucherie Blouin voluntarily issued the recall and states that even if the product does not appear to be contaminated, eating it can still cause a health risk.
There have been no illnesses associated with the product.
