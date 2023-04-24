Rare genetic mutation could explain chronic lung disease in Indigenous children, MUHC study

Scientists at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre say a rare genetic mutation has been found to cause a chronic lung disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Scientists at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre say a rare genetic mutation has been found to cause a chronic lung disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon