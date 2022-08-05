Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal's National Bank Open due to injury

Just hours before the draw for Montreal's National Bank Open, Spain's Rafael Nadal announced he would have to withdraw from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Nadal, the world's third-ranked player, explains he began to feel slight discomfort in his abdominal area after a practice session on Thursday, and the pain was still present when he woke up on Friday morning.

Under the circumstances, and after speaking with his doctor, he has decided to take a few more days off before returning to competition.

Following Nadal's withdrawal, American Mackenzie McDonald, ranked 48th in the world, will avoid having to play in a qualifying round and will go directly into the main draw.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 5, 2022.