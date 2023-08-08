Quebecor stops paying rent at the national assembly, citing media 'crisis'
Québecor is no longer paying rent at the national assembly. The company announced its decision in a letter sent earlier this week to the assembly's secretary general, Siegfried Peters.
In the letter, vice-president Jad Barsoum states that, given the "difficult context," Québecor is "immediately suspending payment of the lease" for its premises in the André-Laurendeau building.
Québecor, which owns the TVA television network, Le Journal de Montréal and Le Journal de Québec, says its rent is $8448 a month.
This amount exceeds "the threshold of $100,000 per year, and that's not counting applicable taxes," said Barsoum, adding that this "goes against the principles of access and harms democratic life."
In his letter, he points out that the traditional media are currently going through a "serious crisis" which is undermining "citizens' access to information and, more generally, the health of our democracy."
He asks the national assembly to allow access to these premises free of charge, which "would be a tangible action in support of local media," he says.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 8, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
WATCH | Canada will likely see rise in COVID cases by late August: infectious disease expert
A new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain has emerged and an infectious disease expert believes that Canada will likely see a rise in cases by late August or early September.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Video shows touching tribute from thousands following Sinead O'Connor's funeral
Crowds were seen applauding outside Sinead O'Connor's former home as a funeral procession moved through Bray, Ireland, following a private service.
14-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Newfoundland sudden death
A teenager has been charged with second-degree murder following what police initially described as a 'sudden death' at a home in Newfoundland.
Neighbours say a Chicago man charged with killing a 9-year-old girl was upset over noise
A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said a 9-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.
Toronto
-
Toronto author 'thrilled' to partner with Meghan, Prince Harry for Netflix adaptation
Meghan and Prince Harry are teaming up with a Toronto author to create a Netflix adaptation of her bestselling romance novel.
-
New COVID-19 variant EG.5 is in Ontario. Here's what that means for you
A new COVID-19 variant that’s become the dominant strain in the United States has made its way to Ontario, according to public health officials.
-
'Elvis' star Austin Butler, David Beckham spotted clearing tree from roadway in Ontario's cottage country
An unlikely celebrity duo teamed up to remove a tree from a road in Muskoka over the long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
-
Searchers find overturned boat, two fishermen last seen leaving N.B. harbour missing
RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick say a search is underway for two men who went fishing on Monday and have not returned.
-
Maritime rainfall warnings and weather statements due to rain and thunderstorms
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for the Maritimes by Environment Canada.
London
-
Search underway for two people last seen on Lake Erie: OPP
A search is underway after two people were last seen in an inflatable unicorn floatie off the shores of Long Point, Ont. on Tuesday morning. Police said the unicorn floatie was discovered two hours later south of Long Point.
-
Traffic stop leads to nearly 20 charges for London, Ont. man
A traffic stop in Thames Centre over a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet culminated in nearly 20 charges for a London man over the weekend.
-
Police release video of Norwich, Ont. flag theft
Police have released a video of someone caught on camera stealing multiple flags from outside an address in Norwich, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer
A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.
-
Northern Ont. driver found parked sideways on the road, asleep with engine running
Three people are facing drug and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a vehicle parked sideways on the street in Blind River, Ont.
-
Suspect charged with murder after Sudbury shooting victim dies
A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a weekend shooting victim died of their wounds.
Calgary
-
Visitors stranded overnight at top of Banff Gondola
As many as 300 people were stranded at the top of Sulphur Mountain after a technical issue on Monday disabled the Banff Gondola.
-
Train derailment southeast of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic is being rerouted in Wainwright after a train derailment on Tuesday morning.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near B.C.'s Roger's Pass
Authorities say one person has died following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway over the long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Crews battle fire on abandoned Kitchener property for second time
Firefighters were called to the site of an abandoned Kitchener building Sunday evening, which was the second fire on that property within a year.
-
Water main break closes busy Guelph road
A section of Guelph’s Victoria Road is expected to be closed for most of the day Tuesday while crews work to fix a “major” water main break, Guelph police say.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamza Ali, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Vancouver
-
B.C. newlyweds among hundreds stranded by gondola outage in Banff National Park
Two newlyweds from B.C.'s Okanagan were among the hundreds of people stuck on a mountaintop in Banff National Park overnight after a power outage left them without gondola access.
-
YouTuber sentenced for contempt of court in B.C. defamation case
A B.C. YouTuber who posted dozens of allegedly defamatory videos in violation of a court order has been sentenced to 18 months probation.
-
Victim of fatal Granville Street stabbing identified as 32-year-old Surrey man
Vancouver police have released the identity of the man stabbed to death on Granville Street early Friday morning in hopes of furthering their investigation.
Edmonton
-
Grizzly family in Jasper National Park relocated after becoming 'food conditioned'
Human food left by Jasper National Park visitors has attracted grizzly bears twice in recent weeks, park officials say.
-
Train derailment southeast of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic is being rerouted in Wainwright after a train derailment on Tuesday morning.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash after refusing to stop for peace officer: police
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in eastern Alberta.
Windsor
-
22-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault of a minor
Windsor police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.
-
Drugs, stolen vehicle found following suspicious person call
Three people have been arrested after a suspicious person call in an Amherstburg parking lot led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
-
Windsor city council asked to permit more types of open air fires
Fire officials in Windsor are asking city council to allow residents to start certain types of open air fires — but residents would need to pay for a permit to do so.
Regina
-
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
-
SHA employee paid $29,000 for unworked overtime, province says
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.
-
Defense, Mason Fine's performance helps Riders receive passing grade from Wes Cates
It was a hard fought victory against the Ottawa Redblacks to add a much needed win to the Riders' 2023 season record.
Ottawa
-
LRT & R1
LRT & R1 | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today and into next week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
-
Ice could have built up on engine of plane that crashed near Cornwall, Ont. in December: TSB
There is a possibility that ice buildup may have caused a small plane to crash near Cornwall, Ont. last December that seriously injured two people.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
-
FSIN calls for action after Indigenous woman allegedly threatened at gunpoint
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for an arrest to be made after an Indigenous woman was allegedly threatened at gunpoint near Pierceland, Sask.
-
SHA employee paid $29,000 for unworked overtime, province says
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.