Quebecers take to the streets to defend lease transfers

Protestors took to the streets of Montreal's Rosemont-Petite-Patrie borough on Saturday in defence of tenants' rights to use lease transfer to limit rent increases.

The protest was organized by the housing group RCLALQ.

It comes as Quebec's elected representatives near the end of their study of Bill 31, which, among other changes, would allow landlords to reject lease transfer requests without explaining why.

"We're going to continue to send out the message that this is an unacceptable bill. Given that the law is almost adopted, the only viable solution would be to withdraw the bill completely," said RCLACQ spokesperson Cédric Dussault.

Organizers of the demonstration called for an immediate rent freeze, genuine rent control, and the resignation of Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau, whom they claim is favouring real estate investors amid the housing crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 3, 2023.