MONTREAL -- Quebec government officials say a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to people aged 70 and older if they wish to receive one.

Health minister Christian Dubé and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda made the announcement at a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday following a recommendation from the province's immunization committee, the Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec (CIQ).

"This recommendation is based on the fact that the vaccine protection tends to decrease slightly in people aged 80 and over. At this time, however, it's not necessary to offer a booster dose to people under the age of 70," Dubé said.

Booster shots are recommended for older people but only after six months have passd since their last dose. According to the schedule announced Tuesday, eligible Quebecers can begin booking a third dose on the following dates:

Nov. 16: Quebecers 80 and older

Nov. 18: Quebecers 75 and older

Nov. 23: Quebecers 70 and older

Appointments can be made on the Clic Santé website next week. The government also announced that people who got two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or another type of viral vector vaccine, will be able to get a third dose of a mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) as of Nov. 25.

There is no evidence pointing to diminished protection from the vaccines in people under 70, Dubé said, which is why booster shots are limited to older populations.

This is a developing story. More to come.