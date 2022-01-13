Quebecers aged 25 and up can now sign up for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment, visit the Clic Santé website.

The province's health officials have recommended that anyone who can get a booster shot do so as soon as possible, even if they have already tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.

"A booster dose of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months," states Quebec's health ministry.

Data show booster shots provide greater protection against new strains of the virus, such as the Omicron variant.

Wednesday, 52 more people died in Quebec due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,877 and ICU numbers increased to 263.

However, active cases dropped below 100,000, standing now at 97,623.

Those 18-years-old and up can register for their booster dose starting Friday.