MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebecers 80 and older should get a COVID-19 booster this spring: INSPQ

    A woman receives a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) A woman receives a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec's public health institute is urging anyone over the age of 80 to get a spring COVID-19 booster.

    The health institute says the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to evolve, and certain populations remain vulnerable.

    Anyone who is over the age of 80, immunocompromised or living in a long-term care residence is advised to get a booster shot, said Dr. Nicholas Brousseau of the INSPQ.

    "We expect that there will be an active vaccination campaign. I think the message is the more you're at risk of having complications of COVID-19, the more important it is to receive the vaccine. So also, for people 80 years of age and older, it will be very important. For those in care homes, it will be very important to receive the vaccine. If you are at lower risk, for example, if you're between 60 and 79 years of age, it will depend. For example, if the person has a chronic disease, heart disease or lung disease, really the vaccine could be beneficial and make a difference," he said.

    The vaccine dose is the same one that was administered in the fall campaign.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News