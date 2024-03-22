Quebecers 80 and older should get a COVID-19 booster this spring: INSPQ

Quebec's public health institute is urging anyone over the age of 80 to get a spring COVID-19 booster.

The health institute says the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to evolve, and certain populations remain vulnerable.

Anyone who is over the age of 80, immunocompromised or living in a long-term care residence is advised to get a booster shot, said Dr. Nicholas Brousseau of the INSPQ.

"We expect that there will be an active vaccination campaign. I think the message is the more you're at risk of having complications of COVID-19, the more important it is to receive the vaccine. So also, for people 80 years of age and older, it will be very important. For those in care homes, it will be very important to receive the vaccine. If you are at lower risk, for example, if you're between 60 and 79 years of age, it will depend. For example, if the person has a chronic disease, heart disease or lung disease, really the vaccine could be beneficial and make a difference," he said.

The vaccine dose is the same one that was administered in the fall campaign.