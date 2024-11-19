Montreal’s public toilet shortage sparks concerns

Finding a public toilet in Montreal can be a stressful experience, with many residents, including those with health issues, facing difficulties.

“Everybody has a moment when they try to find a toilet and they feel stressed, like ‘Oh my god, what happens if I don't find one,’” said Rebecca Petrin, the Executive Director of Eau Secours, a group that advocated for water-related issues.

The United Nations has declared Nov. 19 as World Toilet Day to promote global sanitation. In Montreal, Eau Secour emphasized the need for more public washrooms.

“People who have a health problem and cannot just go a long time without a toilet. And there's all the people who work outside too,” Petrin added.

Valerie Doran, a spokesperson with CDC Plateau-Mont-Royal, highlighted the challenges that arise, especially for people with menstruation

Doran said not having public toilets creates significant issues regarding sanitation, public health and safety.

Additionally, temporary chemical toilets aren't sufficient, she said, noting they don’t meet the needs of families with young children who require changing tables.

Public washrooms are also essential for the unhoused community, said Jonathan Pelletier of Maison Tangente.

“They need to drink water, they need to relieve themselves, to wash their clothes,” he said.

The shortage of public washrooms is a well-known issue among city officials, including Jeanne-Mance borough councillor Maeva Vilain.

“People speak to us about that. The only question is more about the fact that it costs a lot of money to build them and to keep them clean,” Vilain said.

She explained that demand for public toilets has risen since the pandemic when many facilities were closed due to health concerns. Since then, more washrooms have opened, according to Vilain.

“Four of them are open year-round, and 11 are open during spring and summer in parks,” she said.

However, the need remains significant, especially to avoid situations like the one Petrin heard about from a Montreal bus driver.

“He prefers to use diapers because twice he had accidents.”

To avoid such situations, some people even avoid leaving their homes, leading to further isolation, Doran explained.

While World Toilet Day highlights health issues, Petrin said toilets are also part of the human right to water.