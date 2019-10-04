MONTREAL -- Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced Friday that the province will spend $5.9 million to transform the Divinity House at Bishop's University into a gathering space and resource centre for Indigenous students.

The Sherbrooke university's Divinity House, which was built in 1892, has been unused since it was shut down in 2014 because of structural damage. Inspired by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's report in 2015, the University said it has been seeking a way to create a dedicated space on campus for its Indigenous students.

The centre will have classrooms and offices for students and faculty, apartments for visiting Indigenous elders and academics, and resources for both study and recreation.

"Our hope is that this Indigenous Students' Gathering Space and Resource Centre will be a place of discussion, learning and sharing for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous members of our community to help foster reconciliation, healing and understanding" Bishop's University's principal and vice-chancellor Michael Goldbloom said in a statement Friday.

In addition to the $5.9 million in government funding, the university has committed to raising another $1 million for the project, $100,000 of which has already been collected.

Roberge said he hopes the centre will become "a vital and inspiring place for Indigenous students, first and foremost, and for the student community in the region."

Work on the centre is to begin this fall and is expected to be completed in 2021.