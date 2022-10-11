Quebec wants more immigration powers from Ottawa, but does it really need them?
Even though Canada's prime minister has repeatedly shut the door, Francois Legault keeps on knocking, intent on winning more control over immigration from the federal government.
As with many past leaders in Quebec, it's been a regular refrain of his, dating back well before the provincial election on Oct. 3.
But is there substance to the claim that Quebec needs more autonomy on immigration?
Or, does Quebec already have all the control it requires to ensure as many immigrants as possible speak French, which the premier has said is his main preoccupation?
"The fact that political parties in Quebec all want more power in immigration is not surprising," said Martin Papillon, a political science professor at Université de Montréal.
"It's an area of politics and policy, where, historically, Quebec governments have been very proactive […] seeking to assert their identity."
However, Quebec already has a fair bit of independence on immigration issues compared to other provinces, he said, the result of "an asymmetrical arrangement" negotiated in 1991.
"And I have to say, and this is not something that the Quebec government or the CAQ or Francois Legault likes to talk about -- it's a pretty good deal that they got."
A 'VERY GOOD' FUNDING DEAL WITH OTTAWA
Papillon describes the funding arrangement between the two levels of government as a win for Quebec, singling out the section that calls on Ottawa to pay for integration services in the province.
The funding formula "is based on a fixed percentage of the total amount that the federal government is budgeting for immigration for its own integration program, no matter the percentage of immigrants that are actually going to Quebec," he said.
Since Quebec has been selecting fewer immigrants than its share of the population, "about 13 per cent," according to Papillon, "Quebec has a very good deal in terms of funding its program."
Just two days after the provincial election, federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez told reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons that the province has the power to select up to 28 per cent of its immigrants.
"Which means there is another [percentage] that Quebec could choose that would be entirely francophone," he said.
CTV News asked the Quebec government to confirm the figures.
According to Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration spokesperson Arianne Méthot, Quebec selected and admitted only 70 per cent of the proportion of immigrants permitted in 2018 and 2019.
“In 2020 and 2021, this proportion dropped to around 60 per cent due to the effects of the health crisis,” Méthot wrote in an email.
From January to August 2022, the proportion subject to Quebec selection rose to 73 per cent.
With Rodriguez pointing out publicly that Quebec is not taking full advantage of the selection powers it already has, Papillon suggested that the province’s push to reopen the deal with Ottawa could backfire, perhaps on the financial front.
“The federal government can very easily say okay…but either you increase your immigration targets to sort of balance it out, or, we change the funding. That's an interesting side question that is not often debated,” Papillon said.
ECONOMIC IMMIGRATION, REFUGEES, AND FAMILY REUNIFICATION
There's not much leeway for Quebec when it comes to the general area of permanent economic immigration, which is now largely controlled by the province, said Papillon.
"Its priorities and its targets and the requirements for French, for example, this is all in Quebec's hands. So that wouldn't change," he said.
The next category, refugee claimants, wouldn't provide Quebec with any greater powers either, he said, since it's heavily regulated by federal law and international covenants.
Francois Legault has also argued for more autonomy over those who come to Quebec through the family reunification channel.
At the end of May 2022, in a pre-election speech at a CAQ party convention, he said it's estimated that half of them don't speak French, and called that a threat to Quebec.
But Quebec already plays a role here as well, because it's the province that establishes the conditions for sponsoring a family member, which includes the need for the family established in Quebec to demonstrate a financial capacity to help support the new arrivals, according to Papillon.
Daniel Beland, the director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, agrees that emphasizing the family reunification program is "misguided."
"I'm not sure that Quebec should spend that much energy fighting over this," Beland said. "It's not the smartest way to use your political capital."
First, it wouldn't be a useful area of immigration to control because family reunification brings in a relatively small number of people every year, he said, and therefore wouldn't help protect the French language in a meaningful way.
On top of that, "increasing French requirements for family members coming here, that would kind of run counter to the very basic principle of family reunification, which is, it's not about your capacity to contribute immediately, it's a humanitarian type of immigration," Papillon added.
And issues that are tied to "human rights" and "foreign policy" are not things the federal government wants to give away, said Beland.
"I do think that is highly political because Francois Legault's brand of nationalism is really about gaining more autonomy for Quebec," he said, adding that the premier is under pressure from the Parti Quebecois, for example, to actively confront the issue.
TEMPORARY FOREIGN WORKERS
The only areas where Legault could make headway practically speaking, said Beland, is on the subject of "temporary foreign workers and helping immigrants to learn French -- those who are already here."
He thinks it could be possible to work out a new deal with the federal government or improve the current agreement. And unlike Papillon, he surmised that more funding could be on the table.
"Maybe they want more money from Ottawa to help the Francization of immigrants. Sometimes you ask a lot and in the end, as long as you come back home with something -- it might not be what you asked for in the beginning, but you can still frame that as a victory," he said.
There probably is some "wiggle room" when it comes to temporary immigration, "if the federal government is going to budge, it's probably there," Papillon concurred.
But again, he wonders what Legault would ask for. "What kind of criteria would you add to the temporary aspect of immigration is not clear to me," since it would be difficult to ask a worker coming here on a temporary visa to have a basic knowledge of French, he said.
Language requirements exist for foreign students, and Papillon said Quebec already has the authority to act when temporary foreign workers or students want to stay in Quebec and become permanent residents after their temporary visa expires.
The requirements are laid out by the Quebec Experience Program and include a certain level of proficiency in French.
"I mean, this is the big untold story of this whole thing is that really, more than 60 per cent of people that are coming in Quebec […] are coming with a temporary immigration visa, as temporary workers, as students, so it's more than half," said Papillon.
"But the truth is, I think Quebec already has enough authority to act on this. So it's not clear to me why they would want more power other than [for] symbolic politics" and the general idea of seeking more autonomy, he said.
That doesn't mean we won't see Ottawa open the door to discussions with Quebec at some point, said Papillon, particularly as the federal election approaches, given the issue's sensitivity in the province.
"The [federal] Liberals cannot take for granted their votes in Quebec anymore in the current landscape, so it'll be interesting," said Papillon. "The politics of it may shift in the next year."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
WATCH LIVE | Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Toronto
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
-
Truck bursts into flames on busy Toronto highway
A cargo truck that burst into flames on a busy Toronto highway on Tuesday sent a plume of black smoke into the air.
-
Father punched in the face, choked by stranger during wild incident on Toronto street
Police have released new details about a hit-and-run collision involving a suspect who allegedly went on to randomly attack a man before exposing himself to a group of residents who were attempting to help.
Atlantic
-
3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday
More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.
-
In P.E.I., growing worries about food security in wake of post-tropical storm Fiona
Community groups in Prince Edward Island say they are worried that inflation, rent increases and the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona are leading to food insecurity among lower-income people.
-
Help wanted: P.E.I. puts out call for contractors to help with Fiona-related repairs
Prince Edward Island is partnering with the province’s construction association to match residents whose homes or businesses were damaged in post-tropical storm Fiona with qualified contractors.
London
-
Double fatal crash east of Exeter
Two people have died after a crash in Huron County just east of Exeter. Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, OPP, EMS and South Huron fire all responded to a collision between a minivan and a motorhome at the intersection of Thames Road/Highway 83 and Hern Line.
-
Person charged in relation to crash that killed a St. Thomas firefighter
OPP in Elgin County have charged a St. Thomas man in relation to a fatal crash in July. Joseph Grzegorczyk, 70, has been charged with careless driving causing death following the incident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Northern Ontario
-
Husband must have known about wife's $1M fraud, Sudbury judge rules
The husband of a Sudbury woman convicted of $1 million fraud has also been found guilty in connection with the case and sentenced to two and a half years in jail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Police say impaired driver in Timmins caught with stolen vehicle, contraband cannabis and tobacco
A 25-year-old man from Timmins is accused of driving a stolen cargo van while impaired. In addition, the Timmins Police Service seized contraband cigarettes and cannabis from the vehicle.
Calgary
-
'They're not done yet': Retired detective expects more violence post-Nguyen shooting
A retired gang unit detective says Friday's fatal shooting of a prominent gang leader in a community outside Calgary will likely not be the last act of violence between the rival gangs.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for 'concerning threats'
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating what they’re calling "concerning threats" in Kitchener.
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment under investigation
Investigators are piecing together what happened after flames ripped through a Kitchener encampment Tuesday morning.
-
TSB investigation says plane hit tree before fatal crash in Brantford
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says an altered flight path, as well as hitting a tree, contributed to a fatal aircraft crash in Brantford in March.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
-
Vancouver police seek suspect, potential victims after shots fired on Downtown Eastside
Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses, a suspect and potential victims after shots were fired on the Downtown Eastside.
-
Vogue names B.C.'s Okanagan one of 12 'underrated wine regions' worth visiting
Many Canadians already know B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as a sunny and scenic destination for wine tourism – but the region is enjoying new international attention thanks to a shout out in Vogue.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Fireball above Alberta caught on camera
A flash of light spotted near the Alberta capital Monday night was a fireball travelling about 30 kilometers above earth, according to a local expert.
Windsor
-
Windsor candidates pitch traffic calming measures
New flex signs and bollards have been installed on Totten Road and Holburn Road in Windsor, the first of their kind in the rose city.
-
Windsor police seek public's help identifying sexual assault suspect
Windsor police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation launched in July.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Regina
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Sask. opens registration for third flight of Ukrainian refugees from Poland
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it’s preparing to welcome a third flight of around 200 displaced Ukrainians.
-
Appeal Court upholds Regina foster dad's 15-year sentence for girl's starvation death
Saskatchewan's top court has upheld a 15-year sentence for a Regina foster father convicted of manslaughter and negligence.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa and drop in hospitalizations
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city and a drop in hospitalizations because of an active infection.
-
Ottawa man convicted on numerous sex offences deemed dangerous offender
An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to 44 charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography involving young boys between 2004 and 2019, will be designated a dangerous offender, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon LGBTQ2S+ advocate says 'Coming Out Day' a chance to celebrate joy
National coming out day is a chance to celebrate your joy, says a local LGBTQ2S+ advocate.
-
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Saskatoon
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Saskatoon.