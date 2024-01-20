Quebec village sends threatening legal notices to nearly one-tenth of its population
The village of Ste-Pétronille, Que., is used to receiving attention from outsiders. Tourists flock to the hamlet at the tip of picturesque Orleans Island to see its French colonial architecture and enjoy views of the Quebec City skyline across the St. Lawrence River.
But since the hiring of its town manager, the allure of Ste-Pétronille has recently given way to intrigue. The resulting controversy has rocked the settlement of just over 1,000 residents and led the municipality to send threatening legal notices to almost one-tenth of residents — as well as the local newspaper — and issue a plea for the province to intervene.
"We would have preferred not to have to go there," Ste-Pétronille Mayor Jean Côté said of the legal notices in a Jan. 18 statement. "We had to act urgently to preserve the reputation of our employees and elected officials, and to ensure that we could do our jobs without fear of reprisal."
At least 97 people in Ste-Pétronille have received legal letters from the town, says François-Xavier Simard, a lawyer representing a group of residents. Many of them were signatories of a Dec. 11 petition asking the municipality to launch an investigation into the process that led to the hiring of town manager Nathalie Paquet.
Several residents of the town have questioned the circumstances under which Paquet left a previous post in the Quebec municipality of Val-des-Lacs, citing an alleged letter from that town's mayor that petitioners say they obtained through an access-to-information request.
The petition, viewed by The Canadian Press, asked whether Ste-Pétronille officials examined Paquet's job history and stated that the content of the letter from her former employer made her hiring "incomprehensible."
One resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals from the town, said the legal letter they received claimed that the information about Paquet acquired through the access-to-information request caused "irreparable damage" to her and the town.
The notice threatens legal action if the recipient does not cease efforts to obtain personal and confidential information about Paquet, or to engage in any "public intervention infringing on (her) private life and reputation."
A lawyer representing Ste-Pétronille also sent a notice to a local newspaper, Autour de l’Île, after its reporter and editor-in-chief Marc Cochrane attended a town council meeting during which residents pressed concerns about Paquet's hiring. The legal letter suggests that because the newspaper receives public subsidies, it shouldn't criticize town officials.
That notice states it is "unacceptable that the paper use public funds from local municipalities to publish articles with the goal of denigrating municipal employees."
"It seems clear to us that it is preferable for the paper, its employees and administrators to not publish the article and to re-establish its relationship with the municipality than to take on a litigious situation that can still be avoided," the statement from the lawyer continues.
The Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec, a non-profit that represents 1,600 journalists in the province, has denounced the notice, calling it an attempt at intimidation.
In an interview Friday, Cochrane said "it's deplorable" that the town is acting this way.
"It's surprising and it's a shame that freedom of expression, freedom of the press is flouted by this decision by the municipality."
Ste-Pétronille is now calling on Quebec's Municipal Affairs Department to launch an investigation into the municipality's hiring process in hopes of assuaging disgruntled citizens. Côté and the town council continue to defend Paquet.
"We are convinced that the decisions we have made over the past year, which have displeased some citizens, were the right ones," the mayor's Jan. 18 statement continues. "We are also convinced that the hiring process for our town manager, whose integrity is being unfairly attacked, was conducted rigorously and diligently."
As for the town's relationship with the newspaper, the mayor said Autour de l’Île will continue to receive the municipality's "full co-operation."
"Urgency guided swift action to protect our staff," Côté said. "We will be contacting the newspaper's management to discuss the situation and re-establish ties."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
International students in Canada: What do you wish you knew before moving?
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
Trump card: Liberals say much is at stake as they paint Conservatives as 'MAGA' politicians
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
A glimpse of Palestinian life under occupation strengthens resolve of some MPs to push for Gaza ceasefire
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu's home, ramping up pressure for a truce-for-hostages deal
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
Zelenskyy calls Trump's rhetoric about Ukraine's war with Russia 'very dangerous'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
-
Winter driving 101: Why keeping your car clean matters
Driving through the winter comes with salt, mud and snow that can make your vehicle filthy, and while it can be challenging to keep your car clean, that dirt and grime can cover up cameras and sensors designed to keep you safe.
Atlantic
-
Some N.S. homeowners living in flood zones had property assessments increased
Residents who are still grappling with the aftermath of the floods that struck Union Street in Bedford, N.S., on July 21, 2023 received notice this week that their property assessments went up.
-
Meet Weston Keith: N.S. couple names baby after Keith Urban following epic gender reveal
A Lower Sackville, N.S., baby has a very special name all thanks to a chance encounter last summer.
-
N.S. RCMP request public's assistance in search for man on province-wide warrant
Nova Scotia RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for Nicholas George Lush, who is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Snow squall warning issued across London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.
-
New advice for Londoners about green bins based on lessons learned this week
Frigid temperatures posed a challenge for the first week of green bin organic waste collection in London, Ont., but city officials remain positive about the progress made.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Calgary
-
RCMP seek public assistance in relation to armed robbery of Airdrie 7-11
Airdrie RCMP are asking for assistance from the public in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
Highway reopens near Elk Island National Park after 2-vehicle collision
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say that westbound Highway 16 near Elk Island National Park is open for travel while they investigate a serious two-vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
-
Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8
OPP have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man trying to get 19 family members out of Gaza
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.
Vancouver
-
Pooling water, lane closures on tap in wake of B.C. winter storm
The snow and freezing rain may have stopped falling on Metro Vancouver, but the effects of this week's winter storm are still being felt.
-
Frozen lakes and ponds not safe for skating, park board warns
Lacing up the skates and heading onto a frozen pond may be a beloved Canadian pastime, but officials are warning the public it's not cold enough to do so safely in Vancouver.
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There are likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
Highway reopens near Elk Island National Park after 2-vehicle collision
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say that westbound Highway 16 near Elk Island National Park is open for travel while they investigate a serious two-vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning.
-
Connor Howe wins 1,500-metre gold on three-medal day for Canada at Four Continents
Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at another person
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person they say pointed a firearm at another person.
-
Chatham library not 'celebrating' Valentine's Day
According to an advertisement for the event, those who want to go are asked to wear black and celebrate the day, 'because love bites but this party won’t.'
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
Ottawa
-
Parents at new Barrhaven school worried about unsafe conditions and congestion
Parents dropping their kids off at the brand new Wazoson Public School in Barrhaven say it's a chaotic and dangerous situation.
-
Driver missing after collision with freight train NW of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a freight train northwest of Kingston Friday evening.
-
Work from home era ending: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that the work from home wave many employees hoped would stay, appears to be ending.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Residents react to planned Sutherland emergency shelter
What was once Saskatoon's Fire Hall No.5 will be transformed into the city's newest emergency shelter.