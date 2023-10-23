MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec university football player expelled after pleading guilty to child pornography possession

    Laval University Rouge et Or helmet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Laval University Rouge et Or helmet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    The University of Laval has expelled a Rouge et Or football player from its excellence program after he pleaded guilty in a Quebec City courthouse to possessing child pornography.

    Crown prosecutor Louis-Philippe Desjardins said Maxime Boivin pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography over a period of nine months.

    "I asked the judge to impose six months of imprisonment followed by two years of probation," said Desjardins.

    The sentencing date is set for April 29, 2024.

    Rouge et Or communications director Andreane Girard said the university was informed of the guilty plea, and "after reviewing the case and considering its nature, the Rouge et Or has decided to expel Maxime Boivin from its excellence program."

    He was a first-year defensive lineman.

    "As the legal proceedings have already taken their course, this decision is effective immediately," said Girard. "Université Laval's Rouge et Or takes this situation extremely seriously and is committed to providing the student athletes in the program with the necessary support." 

