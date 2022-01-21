Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Quebec as temperatures plunge dramatically to end the workweek.

Extreme wind chill values of minus 38 degrees Celcius to minus 40 degrees Celcius are expected to hit the province Friday night into Saturday morning.

"Cover up," warns the agency. "Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Environment Canada asks anyone working outdoors to take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to one's health, such as frostbite or hypothermia.