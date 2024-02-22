Quebec triple stabbing suspect not fit to stand trial for now, ordered into treatment
A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation has concluded the man charged with killing two women and seriously injuring a third in a stabbing attack west of Montreal is not currently fit to stand trial.
A Quebec court judge today ordered Fabio Puglisi to spend 30 days in treatment at a psychiatric hospital before another decision is made on his fitness to appear in court.
The 44-year-old Puglisi was charged last week with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of his 68-year-old mother and a 53-year-old neighbour in a condo tower in the Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Puglisi was also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault against a 70-year-old woman who was transported to hospital in critical condition Thursday but survived.
Court documents show Puglisi has a long history of mental illness and has twice been found not criminally responsible for offences in 2012 and 2020.
The Crown requested the 30-day treatment period, which was also recommended by the doctor who carried out the court-ordered psychiatric evaluation requested by the defence.
The case returns to court March 25.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.
