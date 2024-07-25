New oil spill in Pointe-aux-Trembles marina came from storm sewer: Coast Guard

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) says a new oil spill at the Pointe-aux-Trembles marina is believed to have come from a storm sewer.

On the banks of the river on Thursday afternoon, wildlife officers wearing orange bibs picked up an injured gull lying on the soiled bank and placed it in a box.

The bird was covered in oil and its leg appeared to be broken. It was taken to a wild bird conservation centre to be treated.

"Unfortunately, there must be lots of other birds like this," said Yves François Cantin, a local resident who came to see the damage.

"I hope we'll find the source this time," he added.

According to the Coast Guard, which deployed a drone and a helicopter, the oil polluting the river came from an inland storm sewer.

"It seems to be coming out of a storm sewer belonging to the City of Montreal," said Jean Bourdon, a superintendent of the Canadian Coast Guard.

The question now is how the oil ended up in a city sewer.

Urgence Marine Environnement has once again been called to the scene.

Urgence Environnement Québec, the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and the Ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) have also been notified of the situation.

Second oil spill in recent days

The Coast Guard was back in the waters of the St. Lawrence River near Pointe-aux-Trembles, three days after completing clean-up operations.

On Thursday morning, the CCG received a report confirming a new oil slick and remobilized its personnel to the site.

Booms were deployed, a vacuum truck to recover the contaminated water was on site and absorbents were also placed in the water.

"The boats are still dirty, but it's not as bad as last time," says Maxime Robinson, a marina employee.

During operations in the same area between July 12 and 22, about 19,000 litres of mixed water and oil were recovered.

The mixture recovered contained approximately 1,000 litres of oil, according to the CCG.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 25, 2024.