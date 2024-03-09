MONTREAL
    • Quebec to tackle judicial delays in youth protection

    Quebec youth court
    The Legault government says it's tackling long judicial delays in the Court of Quebec's Youth Division.

    Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and the Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant want to "optimize every step from a report to the Director of Youth Protection to the end of the judicial process," The Canadian Press has learned.

    A table of partners in youth protection will first draw up a portrait of the current situation, followed by an action plan to improve the system with suggested measures.

    There will also be a review of best clinical and legal practices to shorten delays.

    It's the same recipe Jolin-Barrette used for his 2023-2024 action plan to shorten delays in Quebec's Criminal and Penal Division.

    In addition to Jolin-Barette and Carmant, the table of partners will include the Court of Quebec, the Bar of Quebec, the Commission des services juridiques (commission of judicial services), the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (human rights commission) as well as representatives from the Director of Youth Protection and the youth litigation departments.

    In December of 2022, the newspaper Le Soleil raised the issue of delays in processing youth protection cases.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 9, 2024.

     

